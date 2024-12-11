Business Standard
PureSoftware's BaaS platform Arttha strengthens its position in digital lending space

Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
PureSoftware, a fully owned subsidiary of Happiest Minds, a leading global provider of software products and digital services, has strengthened its position in the Digital Lending space with its flagship Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, Arttha.

Arttha empowers major banks, financial institutions, and telecommunications companies to optimize their payment and lending processes by offering cutting-edge products, including retail loans, working capital financing, invoice financing, B2B loans, micro-lending, and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options. This platform enhances credit decision-making, effectively mitigates risks, and delivers a seamless digital loan origination experience. By digitizing the entire credit journey, Arttha has driven increased digital engagement, improved access to working capital, and maximized operational efficiency.

 

Currently, the platform serves customers in 20 markets, reaching over 150 million users globally. This remarkable achievement has garnered recognition from esteemed organizations, including The Digital Banker, which awarded Arttha the title Best Digital Lending Solution, along with other honors such as Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform of the Year.

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

