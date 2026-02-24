PVP Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.54 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 462.90% to Rs 13.96 croreNet Loss of PVP Ventures reported to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 462.90% to Rs 13.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales13.962.48 463 OPM %35.74-171.77 -PBDT0.60-1.97 LP PBT-0.77-2.56 70 NP-3.54-0.46 -670
First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST