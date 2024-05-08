With effect from 04 May 2024

Sunil Duggal, an industry veteran with over 37 years of experience, served as the CEO and Whole-time Director of Vedanta. Prior to that, he held the position of CEO & Whole-Time Director at Hindustan Zinc (HZL). He is the Chairman of National Committee of Mining -Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Former President of Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI), Former Co-Chair -FICCI Non-Ferrous Metals Committee-2018 and Former Chairman - Skill Council for Mining Sector, India. Throughout his career, he has been recognized for his outstanding contributions to the industry, receiving prestigious awards such as "CEO of the Year" by ABP News in 2018 and the "Fun & Joy at Work" award by ET Now in 2019.

Roma Ashok Balwani, who served as Senior Advisor at Vedanta Group, brings extensive experience in sustainable development, brand management, and stakeholder engagement. She is known for aligning communication and sustainable development strategies in a socially responsible and environmentally friendly manner, positively impacting communities' quality of life. She is also a member of the Team Lease Edtech Advisory Board, specializing in providing Enterprise Learning Solutions to corporate clients and apprenticeship programs for Indian youth employability.

Godawari Power & Ispat has appointed Sunil Duggal and Roma Ashok Balwani as Independent Directors on board of the company with effect from 04 May 2024.