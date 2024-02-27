PVR Inox reopens iconic Sangam Cinema in Andheri East, Mumbai

The new multiplex augments PVR INOX presence in Mumbai with 25 properties and 123 screens.

With this launch, PVR INOX consolidates its foothold in Maharashtra with 257 screens in 54 properties and 350 screens across 79 properties in West.

Strategically located at Chakala, JB Nagar neighborhood of Andheri East, the new multiplex has a seating capacity of 1121 guests with last row celebrity recliners. The cinema is equipped with the best-in-class theatrical solutions including 2K projection, advanced Dolby 7.1 audio and Next-Gen 3D technology for an immersive experience.

PVR Inox announced the reopening of the iconic Sangam cinema at Andheri East in Mumbai today. The newly renovated Sangam now a state-of-the-art 4-screen multiplex serves as a clear testament to PVR INOX commitment to reshape cinemas into preferred out-of-home entertainment destinations in the country.