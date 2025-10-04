Saturday, October 04, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PVV Infra consolidated net profit rises 10450.00% in the September 2025 quarter

PVV Infra consolidated net profit rises 10450.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 209.63% to Rs 10.93 crore

Net profit of PVV Infra rose 10450.00% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 209.63% to Rs 10.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.933.53 210 OPM %22.780.57 -PBDT2.490.02 12350 PBT2.490.02 12350 NP2.110.02 10450

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PTC Industries rallies after arm partners with Coolbrook for clean energy tech

PTC Industries rallies after arm partners with Coolbrook for clean energy tech

Benchmarks extend gains for second day; metals, PSU banks support gains

Benchmarks extend gains for second day; metals, PSU banks support gains

APEDA Showcases India's Agri-Food Strength at WFI 2025, Launches BHARTI Initiative & Signs MoU with LuLu Hypermarket

APEDA Showcases India's Agri-Food Strength at WFI 2025, Launches BHARTI Initiative & Signs MoU with LuLu Hypermarket

OM Freight Forwarders IPO subscribed 3.87 times

OM Freight Forwarders IPO subscribed 3.87 times

Advance Agrolife IPO subscribed 56.85 times

Advance Agrolife IPO subscribed 56.85 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon