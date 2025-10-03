Friday, October 03, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Advance Agrolife IPO subscribed 56.85 times

Advance Agrolife IPO subscribed 56.85 times

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The offer received bids for 76.80 crore shares as against 1.35 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Advance Agrolife received bids for 76,80,36,600 shares as against 1,35,09,004 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (3 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 56.85 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 30 September 2025 and it will close on 3 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 95 and 100 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The offer comprises fresh issue of up to 1,92,85,720 equity shares aggregating Rs 193 crore at the upper price band of Rs 100 and Rs 183 crore at the lower price band of Rs 95.

 

The company proposes to use the net proceeds from the issue towards funding working capital requirements amounting Rs 135 crore and the balance towards general corporate purposes. The total working capital requirement in fiscal 2025 was Rs 100.043 crore and estimates working capital requirement in fiscal 2026 and Rs 215.029 crore in fiscal 2027.

Incorporated in 2002, Advance Agrolife manufactures a wide range of agrochemical products that support the entire lifecycle of crops. Its products are designed for use in the cultivation of major cereals, vegetables, and horticultural crops across both agri-seasons (Kharif and Rabi) in India. The company received 410 generic registrations comprising of 380 formulation grade registration and 30 technical grade registration for the agrochemicals by end March 2025.

Technical grade refers to the raw, unprocessed forms of active ingredients used in the production of agrochemical formulations such as pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, and fertilizers. Formulations-grade are finished products that combine active ingredients, which target pests, weeds, or plant diseases, with additives that enhance performance, stability, and usability.

Ahead of the IPO, Advance Agrolife on Monday, 29 September 2025, raised Rs 57.76 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 57.76 lakh shares at Rs 100 each to 9 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 25.64 crore and Total income of Rs 502.26 crore for the twelve months ended on 31st March 2025.

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

