PVV Infra standalone net profit rises 48100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.87% to Rs 21.39 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of PVV Infra rose 48100.00% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 36.87% to Rs 21.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.21.3933.8826.51-0.095.670.015.670.014.820.01