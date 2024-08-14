Nexus Surgical and Medicare standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 66.04% to Rs 1.76 crore

Net profit of Nexus Surgical and Medicare rose 200.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 66.04% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.761.066.822.830.120.040.120.040.090.03