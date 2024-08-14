BF Utilities reports standalone net profit of Rs 17.50 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.68% to Rs 5.45 croreNet profit of BF Utilities reported to Rs 17.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.68% to Rs 5.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.455.36 2 OPM %1.28-7.46 -PBDT19.620.09 21700 PBT19.44-0.09 LP NP17.50-0.04 LP
