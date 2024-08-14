QMS Medical Allied Services standalone net profit declines 2.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.99% to Rs 30.37 croreNet profit of QMS Medical Allied Services declined 2.44% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.99% to Rs 30.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales30.3725.96 17 OPM %15.9717.95 -PBDT4.124.15 -1 PBT3.353.33 1 NP2.402.46 -2
