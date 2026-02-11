Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quadrant Future Tek secures order of Rs 181.56 cr

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 10:17 AM IST
Quadrant Future Tek has received an Offer from Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) on 10th February, 2026, for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 223 Onboard KAVACH Loco Equipment Ver- 4.0 with Warranty. The value of the contract is worth Rs. 181.56 crore. The same is accepted by the Company.

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

