Quadrant Future Tek secures order of Rs 181.56 cr

Quadrant Future Tek has received an Offer from Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) on 10th February, 2026, for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 223 Onboard KAVACH Loco Equipment Ver- 4.0 with Warranty. The value of the contract is worth Rs. 181.56 crore. The same is accepted by the Company.

