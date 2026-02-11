Stock Alert: Titan Company, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals Ent, Grasim Industries, Torrent Power

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) shares are banned from F&O trading on 11 February 2026.

Result Today:

Mahindra & Mahindra, LG Electronics India, Lenskart Solutions, Ashok Leyland, Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Amagi Media Labs, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Avanti Feeds, CARE Ratings, Carraro India, Divis Laboratories, Godrej Industries, International Gemmological Institute (India), Max Financial Services, Patanjali Foods, TBO Tek, and Yatra Online will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Key Events to Watch:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct Rs. 340 billion in T-bill auctions.

IPO Data:

Fractal Analytics IPO: Subscribed 20% overall on Day 2, with retail investors leading with 60% subscription.

Aye Finance IPO: Subscribed 16% overall on Day 2, with retail investors at 47%, and QIBs at 13%.

Stocks to Watch:

Titan Company reported a 60.84% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,684 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1,047 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue increased 43.26% YoY to Rs 25,416 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 17,740 crore in Q3 FY25.

Eicher Motors reported a 21.36% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,420.61 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1,170.5 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue rose 22.94% YoY to Rs 6,114.04 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 4,973.12 crore in the year-ago period.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India reported an 11.72% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 140.17 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 125.46 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue increased 11.68% YoY to Rs 1,074.91 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 962.42 crore a year earlier.

Jubilant FoodWorks reported a 65.22% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 70.9 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 42.91 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue rose 13.31% YoY to Rs 2,437.21 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 2,150.76 crore in the year-ago quarter

Torrent Power reported a 35.19% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 643.08 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 475.66 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue rose 4.28% YoY to Rs 6,777.87 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 6,499.38 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Gujarat Pipavav Port reported an 8.59% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 107.91 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 99.37 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue rose 11.16% YoY to Rs 292.25 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 262.89 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Grasim Industries reported a 26.39% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,036.59 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 820.12 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue increased 25.25% YoY to Rs 44,311.97 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 35,378.34 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise reported a 34.91% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 502 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 372 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue increased 17.19% YoY to Rs 6,477 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 5,527 crore a year earlier.

