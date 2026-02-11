Jubilant FoodWorks posts nearly 69% YoY rise in Q3 PAT; store count rises to 3,594 outlets

Jubilant FoodWorks has reported 68.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 72.9 crore on a 13.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,437.2 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

While operating EBITDA improved by 20% to Rs 482.3 crore, operating EBITDA margin expanded by 110 basis points YoY to 19.8% in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 115.26 crore, up by 57.2% from Rs 73.30 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Jubilant FoodWorks said that it has recorded a strong performance in Q3 FY26 marked by double digit revenue growth, robust margin expansion fuelled by improved operational efficiency, and accelerated store expansion across markets.

The store network increased by 114 net new stores, which was the highest quarterly store additions during the last 4 quarters, taking the total store count to 3,594 across brands and geographies.

The India business reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,801.5 crore, a growth of 11.8% YoY. It was driven by a 5.0% LFL growth in Dominos, high double-digit growth in Popeyes, new additions to the menu and rapid expansion of store network in India. During the quarter, the company added 78 net new stores across all brands, including 75 new Dominos and 5 new Popeyes stores, ending the quarter with 2,528 stores in India.

The Turkey business continued to record high growth in topline. The revenue from operations increased by 15% YoY to Rs 580.1 crore. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh businesses also continued to report strong topline growth YoY. Net addition of 36 stores across all brands, ending the period with 1,066 stores in the international markets

Shyam S. Bhartia, chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, co-chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks, commented: We are elated with our performance in the quarter gone by. Our consolidated topline continues to grow at a very healthy rate. Our margins at all levels have improved significantly over last year.

We are also delighted with our Turkey business, which is now servicing the acquisition debt obligations through its own cash flows. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh businesses also continue to deliver strong growth.

Jubilant FoodWorks ranks among the leading emerging markets food-tech companies. Its Group network comprises 3,594 stores across six markets India, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The scrip shed 0.14% to currently trade at Rs 552.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News