Quick Heal Technologies Ltd Spurts 13.83%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 2.92%

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd has added 11.26% over last one month compared to 4.93% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.38% drop in the SENSEX

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd gained 13.83% today to trade at Rs 167.5. The BSE Information Technology index is up 2.92% to quote at 28635.24. The index is down 4.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, eMudhra Ltd increased 13.74% and Innovana Thinklabs Ltd added 6.95% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 18.79 % over last one year compared to the 7.85% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd has added 11.26% over last one month compared to 4.93% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.38% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1253 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11874 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 371 on 16 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 125 on 30 Mar 2026.

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