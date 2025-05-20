Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index declines 2.17%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.05%

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty Auto index ended down 2.17% at 23531.2 today. The index is up 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tube Investments of India Ltd slipped 4.06%, Hero MotoCorp Ltd shed 3.33% and Bajaj Auto Ltd dropped 3.23%. The Nifty Auto index is up 1.00% over last one year compared to the 9.70% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty India Consumption index is down 1.77% and Nifty MNC index is down 1.39% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 1.05% to close at 24683.9 while the SENSEX is down 1.06% to close at 81186.44 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 20 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

