Man Infra ends higher after strong Q4 performance

Man Infra ends higher after strong Q4 performance

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Man Infraconstruction added 1.92% to Rs 542 after the company reported 50.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.2 crore as revenue from operations remained flat at Rs 293.8 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Total operating expenses for the period under review amounted to Rs 187.3 crore, down 24.2% YoY.

EBITDA rose more than twofold to Rs 106.5 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 49.6 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 40.6 crore, up by 47% from Rs 27.7 crore in Q4 FY24.

For FY25, Man Infraconstruction has registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 312.8 crore (up 3.1% YoY) and revenue from operations of Rs 1,108.1 crore (down 12.30% YoY).

 

Man Infraconstruction has two business verticals viz., EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) and real estate development. ManInfra has five decades of experience in EPC business and strong execution capabilities in ports, residential, commercial & industrial and road construction segments with projects spanning across India. As a real estate developer, ManInfra Group has delivered multiple residential projects in Mumbai and is recognized for its superior quality construction and timely project delivery.

Kwality Pharma spurts on strong Q4 numbers

IndusInd Bank signs MoU with Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade

United Breweries expands its production capacity in Andhra Pradesh

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Board of Astra Microwave Products approves allotment of warrants aggregating Rs 173.99 cr

First Published: May 20 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

