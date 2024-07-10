Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index falls 2.02%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Nifty Auto index ended down 2.02% at 25302.8 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd shed 6.61%, Exide Industries Ltd dropped 1.90% and Apollo Tyres Ltd fell 1.69%. The Nifty Auto index has soared 62.00% over last one year compared to the 25.13% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 1.76% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 1.61% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.45% to close at 24324.45 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.53% to close at 79924.77 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Uber

Uber sees rise in Indian travellers using app abroad, sets summer record

Himitsu

Himitsu The Best Serum for Hyperpigmentation

Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft hikes prices for Xbox Game Pass subscription: Check India pricing

Elon musk, musk, Elon

No Omelette for a week, says Musk, to make up for this 'heinous crime'

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Kathua ambush: 24 detained as search for terrorists continues in J&K

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon