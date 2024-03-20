Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index gains 1.07%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Nifty Energy index closed up 1.07% at 37630.7 today. The index has slipped 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd added 2.18%, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd jumped 1.93% and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gained 1.77%. The Nifty Energy index has soared 65.00% over last one year compared to the 27.66% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 0.79% and Nifty PSE index increased 0.74% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.10% to close at 21839.1 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.12% to close at 72101.69 today.