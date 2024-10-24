Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index declines 2.83%

Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty FMCG index ended down 2.83% at 58396.9 today. The index is down 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Unilever Ltd shed 5.80%, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd fell 3.55% and Marico Ltd dropped 3.40%. The Nifty FMCG index is up 14.00% over last one year compared to the 27.60% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty MNC index is down 1.58% and Nifty India Consumption index has slid 1.34% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.15% to close at 24399.4 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.02% to close at 80065.16 today.

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

