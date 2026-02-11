Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 05:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 1.76%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 1.76%

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended down 1.76% at 35095.15 today. The index is down 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, LTIMindtree Ltd slipped 2.59%, Persistent Systems Ltd shed 2.53% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd dropped 2.51%. The Nifty IT index is down 16.00% over last one year compared to the 12.49% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index added 1.30% and Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.03% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.07% to close at 25953.85 while the SENSEX is down 0.05% to close at 84233.64 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers end sideways; auto shares jump

Barometers end sideways; auto shares jump

RBI unveiles draft amendments to lending norms for Urban Cooperative Banks

RBI unveiles draft amendments to lending norms for Urban Cooperative Banks

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Australian markets rally led by bank stocks

Australian markets rally led by bank stocks

China benchmark ends flat on deflation worries

China benchmark ends flat on deflation worries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBiopol Chemicals IPOIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bharat Bandh on 12 FebIndia US Trade DealQ3 Results TodayPersonal Finance