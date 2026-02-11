Barometers end sideways; auto shares jump

The key domestic indices ended with sideways, supported by mixed global cues. Investors will continue to monitor the ongoing earnings season, US nonfarm payroll data, and other global developments. The Nifty ended above the 25,950 mark. Auto, PSU Bank and pharma shares advanced while IT and private bank stocks declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 40.28 points or 0.05% to 84,233.64. The Nifty 50 index rose 18.70 points or 0.07% to 25,953.85.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.02% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.13%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,975 shares rose and 2,247 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1% to 11.56.

IPO Update:

Fractal Analytics received bids for 4,91,39,568 shares as against 1,85,79,360 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Wednesday (11 February 2026). The issue was subscribed 2.64 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 9 February 2026 and it will be close on 11 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 857 and 900 per share.

Aye Finance received bids for 4,39,31,752 shares as against 4,55,32,785 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Wednesday (11 February 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.96 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 9 February 2026 and it will be close on 11 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 122 and 129 per share.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index surged 1.30% to 28,538.70. The index rose 3.7% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Eicher Motors (up 6.59%), Bharat Forge (up 3.87%), TVS Motor Company (up 2.73%), Bosch (up 2.53%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.76%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 1.3%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 1.25%), Uno Minda (up 1.19%), Bajaj Auto (up 0.98%) and Exide Industries (up 0.68%) surged.

Eicher Motors rose 6.59% after the company reported a 21.38% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,420.61 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1,170.50 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Total revenue from operations surged 22.94% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,114.04 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Stocks in Spotlght:

Titan Company fell 0.45%. The company has reported 61% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,684 crore on a 40% increase in total income to Rs 24,592 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise jumped 4% after the company reported 34.91% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 502.29 crore on 17.19% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,477.40 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) shed 0.02%. The companys standalone net profit jumped 32.62% to Rs 3,931.30 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 2,964.31 crore reported in Q3 FY25. Total income increased by 26.93% year on year to Rs 39,639.45 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Britannia Industries gained 2.60% after reporting steady growth in the quarter ended 31 December 2025. On a consolidated basis, net profit stood at Rs 679.96 crore in Q3 FY26, up 16.89% YoY from Rs 581.69 crore in Q3 FY25. On a sequential basis, profit rose 3.89% from Rs 654.47 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 9.45% YoY to Rs 4,885.23 crore, compared with Rs 4,463.30 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, revenue grew 2.80% from Rs 4,752.17 crore.

Avantel advanced 2.23% after the company said that it has secured an order worth Rs 122.58 crore from NewSpace India for the supply of S/X-band with Ka-band-ready full-motion antennas. The contract, covering supply, installation, and commissioning, is scheduled for completion by August 2027. Key terms include a 2.5% security deposit and a 0.5% performance bank guarantee. The order has been awarded by a domestic entity.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) slumped 5.58% after the companys promoter announced an offer for sale to pare its stake in the company. As of December 2025, the Government of India held a 63.17% stake in BHEL. The floor price has been set at Rs 254 per share, a discount of 7.99% to the stocks previous close of Rs 276.05 on January 27, 2026.

At 3:30 p.m. on T Day, the non-retail portion was subscribed 234.81% of the base offer size. Bids were received for 22.07 crore shares against 9.40 crore shares on base non-retail offer.

Karnataka Bank rose 0.10%. The bank has reported a 2.5% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 290.79 crore, on a 0.51% decline in total income to Rs 2,522.35 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions surged 14.01% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.72 crore in Q3 December 2025 compared with a net loss of Rs 24.65 crore posted in Q3 December 2024. Revenue from operations jumped 11.09% YoY to Rs 2,715.81 crore during the quarter, supported by continued strength in Integrated Supply Chain Solutions (ISCS) segment and a significant recovery in volumes in the Global Forwarding Solutions (GFS) segment.

Global Markets:

European markets traded mixed as global investors are awaited for US nonfarm payroll data.

Asia market ended higher even as China's consumer price index rose 0.2% in January from a year earlier, Chinas National Bureau of Statistics data showed Wednesday. Thats below the widely reported forecast of 0.4% increase, a sign of continued deflationary pressure in the absence of stronger stimulus.

Japans markets were closed for a public holiday.

In U.S, December retail sales report showed that consumer spending was flat following a 0.6% increase in November, missing the 0.4% monthly gain that was widely expected.

Overnight, the S&P 500 slipped on Tuesday as investors reacted to weaker-than-expected retail sales data and grew concerned about the threat artificial intelligence poses to the financial sector.

The broad-based index lost 0.33% and ended at 6,941.81, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.59% and closed at 23,102.47. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.27 points, or 0.10%, posting a closing record of 50,188.14.

Financial stocks also took a hit Tuesday after tech platform Altruist launched a new AI-powered tax planning tool. Shares of LPL Financial declined 8.3%, while shares of Charles Schwab dropped 7.4% and Morgan Stanley dipped more than 2%.

Investors await the consumer price index data on Friday.

