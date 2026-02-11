Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian markets rally led by bank stocks

Australian markets rally led by bank stocks

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
Australian markets rallied to hit a three-month high, led by banking ad gold mining stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 surged 1.66 percent to 9,014.80, while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 1.55 percent higher at 9,281.80.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares climbed 6.8 percent after the country's largest bank clocked record-high cash earnings in the half year to December, buoyed by growth in its flagship mortgage business.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

China benchmark ends flat on deflation worries

China benchmark ends flat on deflation worries

Barometers end sideways; auto shares jump

Barometers end sideways; auto shares jump

Ram Info wins contract from Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Govt. of Tripura

Ram Info wins contract from Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Govt. of Tripura

Board of Hind Rectifiers approves investment of Rs 90 cr in Coincade Studio

Board of Hind Rectifiers approves investment of Rs 90 cr in Coincade Studio

Laxmi Dental tanks as Q3 PAT drops 59% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Laxmi Dental tanks as Q3 PAT drops 59% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBiopol Chemicals IPOIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bharat Bandh on 12 FebIndia US Trade DealQ3 Results TodayPersonal Finance