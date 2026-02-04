Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 5.87%
Nifty IT index ended down 5.87% at 36345.65 today. The index has slipped 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Infosys Ltd shed 7.26%, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd dropped 7.01% and Coforge Ltd fell 5.74%. The Nifty IT index has fallen 15.00% over last one year compared to the 8.58% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index gained 2.00% and Nifty Commodities index increased 1.90% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.19% to close at 25776 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.09% to close at 83817.69 today.
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:04 PM IST