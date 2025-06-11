Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 1.26%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 1.26%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended up 1.26% at 38784.3 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, HCL Technologies Ltd rose 3.23%, Infosys Ltd added 2.20% and Tech Mahindra Ltd gained 1.65%. The Nifty IT index has soared 12.00% over last one year compared to the 8.07% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 0.88% and Nifty FMCG index is down 0.67% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.15% to close at 25141.4 while the SENSEX increased 0.15% to close at 82515.14 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Japan's Nikkei rise 0.55%

Japan's Nikkei rise 0.55%

China's benchmark gains 0.52%

China's benchmark gains 0.52%

HCL Tech rallies on expanding partnership with The Standard

HCL Tech rallies on expanding partnership with The Standard

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

DLF Home Developers consolidated net profit declines 31.47% in the March 2025 quarter

DLF Home Developers consolidated net profit declines 31.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleNEET Results 2025Latest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon