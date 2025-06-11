Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Capital Market News / DLF Home Developers consolidated net profit declines 31.47% in the March 2025 quarter

DLF Home Developers consolidated net profit declines 31.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales rise 15.26% to Rs 1182.54 crore

Net profit of DLF Home Developers declined 31.47% to Rs 342.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 499.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.26% to Rs 1182.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1026.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.21% to Rs 934.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 945.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.40% to Rs 3598.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2824.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1182.541026.01 15 3598.082824.16 27 OPM %22.7639.07 -30.6329.48 - PBDT357.72589.55 -39 1528.211221.61 25 PBT344.39575.93 -40 1472.541165.02 26 NP342.24499.38 -31 934.07945.51 -1

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

