Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 1.66%

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended up 1.66% at 33668.45 today. The index has gained 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mphasis Ltd rose 4.25%, Tech Mahindra Ltd added 2.62% and LTIMindtree Ltd gained 2.62%. The Nifty IT index has soared 20.00% over last one year compared to the 23.22% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 1.63% and Nifty Media index gained 1.22% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.92% to close at 22403.85 while the SENSEX increased 0.93% to close at 73663.72 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon