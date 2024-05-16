Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Hindustan Aeronautics were the top traded contracts.
The Nifty May 2024 futures closed at 22,473.25, a premium of 69.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,403.85 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 203.30 points or 0.92% to 22,403.85.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 1.36% to 20.00.
HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Hindustan Aeronautics were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The May 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 May 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon