Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 05:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 2.63%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 2.63%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended up 2.63% at 36183.8 today. The index has gained 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd rose 10.12%, Persistent Systems Ltd added 5.61% and Coforge Ltd gained 4.24%. The Nifty IT index has fallen 15.00% over last one year compared to the 0.27% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 2.09% and Nifty Auto index has dropped 1.28% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.42% to close at 24973.1 while the SENSEX increased 0.40% to close at 81425.15 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Urban Company IPO subscribed 3.13 times

Urban Company IPO subscribed 3.13 times

Dev Accelerator IPO subscribed 5.33 times

Dev Accelerator IPO subscribed 5.33 times

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO subscribed 2 times

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO subscribed 2 times

Dollar index lingers around 7-week low; US inflation reports in focus

Dollar index lingers around 7-week low; US inflation reports in focus

China's stocks stay supported, consumer prices fall 0.4% on year

China's stocks stay supported, consumer prices fall 0.4% on year

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVENepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesSunjay Kapur Assets RowUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon