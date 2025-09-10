Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 05:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO subscribed 2 times

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO subscribed 2 times

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

The offer received bids for 3.41 crore shares as against 1.70 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Shringar House of Mangalsutra received bids for 3,41,05,950 shares as against 1,70,16,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (10 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 2 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 September 2025 and it will close on 12 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 155 and 165 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 90 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

 

The IPO comprises a complete fresh issue of equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 400.95 crore. The objectives for the fresh issue include Rs 280 crore for funding working capital requirements and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 7,21,31,280 equity shares, aggregating to 99.99% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra designs, manufactures, and markets gold Mangalsutras (18k & 22k) with stones like American diamond, CZ, pearls, and semi-precious gems. With 15+ collections and 10,000+ SKUs, it holds ~6% share of Indias organized Mangalsutra market (CY23). The company serves 1,200+ B2B clients across 24 states and 4 UTs, including Malabar Gold, Titan, Reliance Retail, and Joyalukkas, and has expanded exports to the UK, UAE, USA, New Zealand, and Fiji. It operates a Maharashtra-based plant (2,500 kg annual capacity) supported by 22 designers and 166 karigars.

Also Read

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Korea Super 4 match live updates

India vs Korea LIVE SCORE Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India 3-1 Korea (4th quarter)

urban company

Urban Company IPO subscribed 3x on day one, retail demand strong

Fundraising via QIPs gains traction in '24 market

AI platform Tern Group raises $24 mn to grow global healthcare workforce

Nepal Protest

LIVE news updates: Curfew in force, says Nepal Army; discussions scheduled

Insurance

No GST from today: Health and life insurance premiums get cheaper early

Ahead of the IPO, Shringar House of Mangalsutra on Tuesday, 9 September 2025, raised Rs 853.87 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.29 crore shares at Rs 103 each to 59 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.74 crore and total income of Rs 158.88 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dollar index lingers around 7-week low; US inflation reports in focus

Dollar index lingers around 7-week low; US inflation reports in focus

China's stocks stay supported, consumer prices fall 0.4% on year

China's stocks stay supported, consumer prices fall 0.4% on year

Sensex, Nifty end with modest gains; Nifty closes above 24,950 mark

Sensex, Nifty end with modest gains; Nifty closes above 24,950 mark

Euro choppy amid French political crisis, EUR/INR futures down half a percent

Euro choppy amid French political crisis, EUR/INR futures down half a percent

Syrma SGS Technology update on JV with Shinhyup Electronics

Syrma SGS Technology update on JV with Shinhyup Electronics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVENepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesSunjay Kapur Assets RowUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon