Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 05:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dev Accelerator IPO subscribed 5.33 times

Dev Accelerator IPO subscribed 5.33 times

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

The offer received bids for 7 crore shares as against 1.31 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Dev Accelerator received bids for 7,00,80,995 shares as against 1,31,47,075 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (10 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 5.33 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 September 2025 and it will close on 12 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 56 and 61 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 235 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue comprises a fresh issue of 23500000 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

 

Of the net proceeds from the issue, the company proposes to use Rs 73.116 crore towards capital expenditure for fit-outs in the proposed centers; Rs 35 crore towards pre/re-payment in full or part of certain borrowings availed by the company, including redemption of non-convertible debentures issued by the company; and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

Dev Accelerator is a flexible workspace solutions provider offering individual desks to customized office spaces. As of May 31, 2025, it operated across 11 cities with 14,144 seats over 8.6 lakh sq. ft. of managed area and 250+ clients. The company derives most of its revenue from managed space services (58.8%) and design & execution (25.4%), with over 55% of revenue from IT/ITES clients. It follows asset-light models like straight lease and landlord-furnished spaces, maintaining ~87% occupancy. Promoted by Parth Shah, Umesh Uttamchandani, and others, the firm plans to expand through four new centers.

Also Read

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Korea Super 4 match live updates

India vs Korea LIVE SCORE Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India 3-1 Korea (4th quarter)

urban company

Urban Company IPO subscribed 3x on day one, retail demand strong

Fundraising via QIPs gains traction in '24 market

AI platform Tern Group raises $24 mn to grow global healthcare workforce

Nepal Protest

LIVE news updates: Curfew in force, says Nepal Army; discussions scheduled

Insurance

No GST from today: Health and life insurance premiums get cheaper early

Ahead of the IPO, Dev Accelerator on Tuesday, 9 September 2025, raised Rs 853.87 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.29 crore shares at Rs 103 each to 59 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.74 crore and total income of Rs 158.88 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO subscribed 2 times

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO subscribed 2 times

Dollar index lingers around 7-week low; US inflation reports in focus

Dollar index lingers around 7-week low; US inflation reports in focus

China's stocks stay supported, consumer prices fall 0.4% on year

China's stocks stay supported, consumer prices fall 0.4% on year

Sensex, Nifty end with modest gains; Nifty closes above 24,950 mark

Sensex, Nifty end with modest gains; Nifty closes above 24,950 mark

Euro choppy amid French political crisis, EUR/INR futures down half a percent

Euro choppy amid French political crisis, EUR/INR futures down half a percent

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVENepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesSunjay Kapur Assets RowUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon