Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 2.95%

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 5:53 PM IST
Nifty IT index closed down 2.95% at 35500.15 today. The index has added 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mphasis Ltd fell 4.72%, LTIMindtree Ltd shed 4.53% and Coforge Ltd dropped 4.37%. The Nifty IT index has decreased 16.00% over last one year compared to the 2.28% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index has slid 1.41% and Nifty Commodities index gained 0.69% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.49% to close at 25202.35 while the SENSEX has declined 0.56% to close at 82159.97 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Muted equities amid Trump's H-1B visa fee hike contribute to INR weakness

Adani Green Energy announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary

Alkem launches Pertuza injection 420mg/14mL (a pertuzumab biosimilar)

Jio Payments Bank introduces 'Savings Pro' with auto-invest feature

Revolt Motors launches exclusive festive campaign 'Revolt Festive Dhamaka'

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

