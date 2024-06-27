Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 2.03%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Nifty IT index closed up 2.03% at 36123.7 today. The index is up 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, LTIMindtree Ltd gained 3.85%, Wipro Ltd rose 3.15% and Coforge Ltd jumped 2.13%. The Nifty IT index is up 25.00% over last one year compared to the 26.74% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 1.35% and Nifty Commodities index increased 1.34% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.74% to close at 24044.5 while the SENSEX added 0.72% to close at 79243.18 today.