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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 2.84%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 2.84%

Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended down 2.84% at 1557.35 today. The index has slipped 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shed 7.81%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd slipped 5.45% and Saregama India Ltd dropped 2.62%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 3.00% over last one year compared to the 1.42% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 2.45% and Nifty FMCG index is down 1.69% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.39% to close at 24080.4 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.40% to close at 76957.27 today.

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 5:04 PM IST