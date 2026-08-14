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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 0.96%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 0.96%

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed up 0.96% at 1590.1 today. The index has gained 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd added 5.72%, Prime Focus Ltd shed 1.71% and Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd slipped 1.12%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 4.00% over last one year compared to the 1.08% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index has dropped 0.90% and Nifty Metal index is down 0.71% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.12% to close at 24366 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.09% to close at 78009.25 today.

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:04 PM IST