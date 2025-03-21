Friday, March 21, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 2.20%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 2.20%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended up 2.20% at 1547.7 today. The index has added 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd jumped 7.79%, Dish TV India Ltd rose 3.54% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained 3.07%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 15.00% over last one year compared to the 6.08% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 1.90% and Nifty Energy index increased 1.44% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.69% to close at 23350.4 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.73% to close at 76905.51 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Sensex, Nifty rally for 5th day; broader mkt outperforms

Sensex, Nifty rally for 5th day; broader mkt outperforms

Nifty trades above 23,350; European mkt decline

Nifty trades above 23,350; European mkt decline

Tejas Networks shares spurt 23% in four days after Rs 123 crore PLI incentive

Tejas Networks shares spurt 23% in four days after Rs 123 crore PLI incentive

Larsen & Toubro secures large order from Brigade Group

Larsen & Toubro secures large order from Brigade Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon