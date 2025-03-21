Friday, March 21, 2025 | 05:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys Industries were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 23,382.10, a premium of 31.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,350.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 159.75 points or 0.69% to 23,350.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.21% to 12.58.

ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025.

 

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

