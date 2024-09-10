Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 2.69%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Nifty Media index ended up 2.69% at 2107.35 today. The index has added 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd jumped 4.60%, Saregama India Ltd added 4.53% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained 4.41%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 12.00% over last one year compared to the 25.23% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 1.73% and Nifty Pharma index added 1.08% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.42% to close at 25041.1 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.44% to close at 81921.29 today.