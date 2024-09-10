Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 2.69%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 2.69%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended up 2.69% at 2107.35 today. The index has added 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd jumped 4.60%, Saregama India Ltd added 4.53% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained 4.41%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 12.00% over last one year compared to the 25.23% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 1.73% and Nifty Pharma index added 1.08% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.42% to close at 25041.1 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.44% to close at 81921.29 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

Ventive Hospitality files papers with Sebi to raise Rs 2,000 cr through IPO

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Road accidents causing 19 deaths every hour; Nitin Gadkari raises alarm

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Indian EV market potential likely to touch Rs 20 trillion by 2030: Gadkari

thailand

Thailand, Malaysia top visa-free destinations for Indian travellers in 2024

Merger, M&A

Digital firms with Rs 500 crore turnover must seek CCI approval for M&As

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon