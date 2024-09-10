Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO subscribed 2 times

P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO subscribed 2 times

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
The offer received bids for 3.38 crore shares as against 1.68 crore shares on offer.
The initial public offer (IPO) of P N Gadgil Jewellers received 3,38,86,720 bids for shares as against 1,68,85,964 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Tuesday (10 September 2024). The issue was subscribed 2.01 times.
The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (10 September 2024) and it will close on Thursday (12 September 2024). The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 456 to 480 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 31 equity shares and in multiples thereof.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 850 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) aggregating up to Rs 250 crore by the existing shareholder SVG Business Trust.
The objectives for the fresh issue include Rs 392.5 crore for expanding the retail network by opening 12 new stores in Maharashtra, Rs 300 crore for repayment or pre-payment of certain borrowings, and for general corporate purposes.
The promoters and promoter group held an aggregate of 100% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. The post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 83.11%.
Ahead of the IPO, P N Gadgil Jewellers on Monday, 9 September 2024, raised Rs 329.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 68.74 lakh shares at Rs 480 each to 33 anchor investors.
P N Gadgil is the second-largest jewellery player in Maharashtra in terms of the number of stores as of January 2024. A wide range of precious metal and jewelry products include gold, silver, platinum, and diamond jewelry across various price ranges and designs.

More From This Section

AGS Transact Technologies to manage prepaid card platform for IndianOil's 'XtraPower' program

AGS Transact Technologies to manage prepaid card platform for IndianOil's 'XtraPower' program

Awfis to sell 'Awfis Care' to SMS Integrated Facility Services

Awfis to sell 'Awfis Care' to SMS Integrated Facility Services

JSW Neo Energy receives LoA for 600 MW wind-solar hybrid power project

JSW Neo Energy receives LoA for 600 MW wind-solar hybrid power project

Nifty settles above 25,000; VIX drops 6.16%; media shares rally

Nifty settles above 25,000; VIX drops 6.16%; media shares rally

Japan markets extend losses

Japan markets extend losses

The products are primarily sold under the flagship brand, PNG, as well as various sub-brands, through multiple channels, including retail stores, various online marketplaces, and own website. A mobile application, PNG Jewellers, was launched in March 2022 to keep customers updated on new designs and collections.
The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 154.34 crore and sales of Rs 6,110.95 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

Ventive Hospitality files papers with Sebi to raise Rs 2,000 cr through IPO

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Road accidents causing 19 deaths every hour; Nitin Gadkari raises alarm

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Indian EV market potential likely to touch Rs 20 trillion by 2030: Gadkari

thailand

Thailand, Malaysia top visa-free destinations for Indian travellers in 2024

Merger, M&A

Digital firms with Rs 500 crore turnover must seek CCI approval for M&As

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon