Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 4.72%, NIFTY climbs 1.69%

Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended up 4.72% at 1497.45 today. The index has added 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose 11.21%, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd jumped 4.25% and PVR Inox Ltd added 4.12%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 21.00% over last one year compared to the 0.58% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 2.64% and Nifty Realty index increased 2.47% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.69% to close at 22535.85 while the SENSEX increased 1.49% to close at 74227.08 today.

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

