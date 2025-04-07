Monday, April 07, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

NSE India VIX slipped 3.01% to 13.28.

The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 22,320, a premium of 158.40 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 22,161.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 tumbled 742.85 points or 3.24% to 22,161.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 65.70% to 22.79.

Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and Trent were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Ports commences operations at Colombo West International Terminal

Adani Ports commences operations at Colombo West International Terminal

Sterling Holiday Resorts launches new property in Amritsar

Sterling Holiday Resorts launches new property in Amritsar

AWL Agri Business launches Alife Gondhoraj & Neem Soap in West Bengal

AWL Agri Business launches Alife Gondhoraj & Neem Soap in West Bengal

Piramal Finance gets registered as NBFC-Investment and Credit Company without accepting public deposits

Piramal Finance gets registered as NBFC-Investment and Credit Company without accepting public deposits

Suprajit signs strategic licensing and technology transfer agreement with Blubrake, Italy

Suprajit signs strategic licensing and technology transfer agreement with Blubrake, Italy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGoa SSC Result Latest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayStock Market Crash Today - Key ReasonMarket Crash HistoryMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon