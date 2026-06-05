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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 3.48%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 3.48%

Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed up 3.48% at 1502.45 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd gained 11.40%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd added 7.52% and Saregama India Ltd rose 5.21%. The Nifty Media index is down 13.00% over last one year compared to the 5.59% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index is down 1.60% and Nifty IT index is down 0.99% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.21% to close at 23366.7 while the SENSEX is down 0.16% to close at 74243.34 today.

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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