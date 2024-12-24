Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 05:47 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 0.83%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 0.83%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Metal index ended down 0.83% at 8817.599609375 today. The index is down 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd gained 3.54%, Welspun Corp Ltd jumped 3.04% and Vedanta Ltd shed 2.35%. The Nifty Metal index is up 15.00% over last one year compared to the 11.14% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index added 0.57% and Nifty PSU Bank index is down 0.56% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.11% to close at 23727.650390625 while the SENSEX is down 0.09% to close at 78472.87 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty settles below 23,750; metal shares slide; VIX tumbles 2.53%

Nifty settles below 23,750; metal shares slide; VIX tumbles 2.53%

Indices end near flat line; Auto shares rally

Indices end near flat line; Auto shares rally

Aarti Drugs sizzles after Tarapur facility gets EIR from USFDA

Aarti Drugs sizzles after Tarapur facility gets EIR from USFDA

Biocon jumps as Bengaluru unit gets VAI status from USFDA

Biocon jumps as Bengaluru unit gets VAI status from USFDA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentPakistan China J-35 Jet DealUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon