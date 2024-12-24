Business Standard

Indices end near flat line; Auto shares rally

Indices end near flat line; Auto shares rally

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
The key equity indices ended with limited losses on Tuesday. The Nifty settled below the 23,750 mark after hitting the day's high of 23,867.65 in mid-morning trade.

The S&P BSE Sensex, was down 67.30 points or 0.09% to 78,472.87. The Nifty 50 index shed 25.80 points or 0.11% to 23,727.65.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.09% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.37%. The market breadth was negative.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.53% to 13.18.

The domestic market will remain closed on Wednesday, 25 December 2024, in observance of Christmas.

 

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Auto index (up 0.57%), the Nifty FMCG index (up 0.54%) and the Nifty Oil & Gas index (up 0.54%) outperformed the Nifty 50 index.

Meanwhile, the Nifty Metal index (down 0.83%), the Nifty PSU Bank index (down 0.56%) and the Nifty IT index (down 0.36%) underperformed the Nifty 50 index.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.04% to 6.891 as compared with the previous close of 6.888.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.1825, compared with its previous close of 85.1100 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2025 settlement rose 0.10% to Rs 76,222.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.13% to 108.18.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.15% to 4.592.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2025 settlement gained 58 cents, or 0.58% to $72.90 a barrel.

Global Markets:

European shares traded mostly higher on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in technology shares that mirrored their U.S. counterparts. However, trading volumes remained thin ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Asian stocks ended mixed as markets awaited further clarity on Beijing's plans for stimulus measures in the upcoming year. Recent reports indicated that China will increase fiscal spending to bolster economic growth.

Regional markets drew positive signals from Wall Street, which closed higher on Monday as technology stocks partially recovered from last week's steep declines.

On Monday, the S&P 500 gained 0.7% to 5,974.07 points, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% to 42,906.65, and the NASDAQ Composite climbed 1% to 19,764.89 points.

Broadcom Inc. surged 5.5% as investors continued to acquire shares of the chipmaker following its strong quarterly results and optimistic guidance released earlier this month. Qualcomm Inc. stock rose more than 3% after a jury ruled that its central processors are properly licensed under an agreement with UK-based Arm Holdings.

Wall Street will have a shortened trading session on Tuesday, as will most Asian markets.

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

