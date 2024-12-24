Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 04:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarti Drugs sizzles after Tarapur facility gets EIR from USFDA

Aarti Drugs sizzles after Tarapur facility gets EIR from USFDA

Image

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Aarti Drugs spurted 14.15% to Rs 483.95 after the company received establishment inspection report (EIR) from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its API manufacturing facility in Tarapur, Maharashtra.

USFDA has determined that the inspection classification of this facility is voluntary action indicated (VAI). Based on this inspection, this facility is considered to be in a minimally acceptable state of compliance with regard to current good manufacturing practice (CGMP).

Due to this company can export the products such as Ciprofloxacin HCl API, Zolpidem Tartrate API, Raloxifene HCl API, Celecoxib API and Niacin API in US Market.

USFDA had inspected the companys API manufacturing facility at Plot No-E-22, MIDC, Tarapur, Maharashtra from 12th to 20th September 2024.

 

Aarti Drugs is primarily involved in manufacturing and marketing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Pharma Intermediates and Specialty Chemicals.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 11.6% to Rs 35.01 crore on 6.7% decline in net sales to Rs 598.33 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Biocon jumps as Bengaluru unit gets VAI status from USFDA

Biocon jumps as Bengaluru unit gets VAI status from USFDA

Nifty settles below 23,750; metal shares slide; VIX tumbles 2.53%

Nifty settles below 23,750; metal shares slide; VIX tumbles 2.53%

CG Power announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary - Axiro Semiconductor Inc.

CG Power announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary - Axiro Semiconductor Inc.

Interarch Building soars on strong growth outlook

Interarch Building soars on strong growth outlook

Bassein Catholic Co-operative Bank goes live with CCAvenue payment network

Bassein Catholic Co-operative Bank goes live with CCAvenue payment network

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentPakistan China J-35 Jet DealUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon