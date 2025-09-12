Friday, September 12, 2025 | 06:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 0.93%

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 6:56 PM IST
Nifty Metal index ended up 0.93% at 9883.6 today. The index has added 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd jumped 12.66%, Hindustan Zinc Ltd added 3.74% and Vedanta Ltd rose 3.02%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 6.00% over last one year compared to the 1.08% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 0.71% and Nifty FMCG index has dropped 0.71% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.43% to close at 25114 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.44% to close at 81904.7 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

ixigo partners with DMRC and ONDC

Govt. of Maharashtra and Lodha Developer signs MoU

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Market ends with decent gains ahead of CPI data

INR recovers from all-time low, positive local equities support

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

