Friday, September 12, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

India VIX declined 2.29% to 10.12

The Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 25,210.10, a premium of 96.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,114 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 108.50 points or 0.43% to 25,114

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 2.29% to 10.12.

Infosys, Axis Bank and Vedanta were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market ends with decent gains ahead of CPI data

Market ends with decent gains ahead of CPI data

INR recovers from all-time low, positive local equities support

INR recovers from all-time low, positive local equities support

GBP/USD seen pressured under $1.3550 as UK economy stagnates in July

GBP/USD seen pressured under $1.3550 as UK economy stagnates in July

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance approves exercise of call option for NCDs

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance approves exercise of call option for NCDs

BHEL wins order of Rs 22.87 cr from Indian Railways

BHEL wins order of Rs 22.87 cr from Indian Railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon