Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index records a surge of 3.91%, NIFTY climbs 1.27%

Nifty PSE index ended up 3.91% at 11386.35 today. The index has added 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oil India Ltd rose 8.14%, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd added 7.51% and Coal India Ltd gained 6.39%. The Nifty PSE index has increased 111.00% over last one year compared to the 24.15% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 2.69% and Nifty Media index gained 2.58% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.27% to close at 24297.5 while the SENSEX increased 1.11% to close at 79468.01 today.