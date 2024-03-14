Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 2.13%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty PSE index closed up 2.13% at 8943.05 today. The index is up 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, NHPC Ltd added 8.83%, Life Insurance Corporation of India jumped 5.36% and GAIL (India) Ltd gained 4.39%. The Nifty PSE index is up 97.00% over last one year compared to the 30.49% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty MNC index added 2.05% and Nifty Metal index increased 1.99% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.68% to close at 22146.65 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.46% to close at 73097.28 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 3.37%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 2.05%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 3.34%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index registers a drop of 6.65%, NIFTY Crashes 1.51%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index declines 2.66%

China Market falls 0.2%

Australia Market falls 0.2%

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Genesys Intl soars on Rs 155-cr order win

Asian Energy Services receives LoI for project worth Rs 48 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveOne97 CommunicationsLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEGopal SnacksGold Price TodayRelianceIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon