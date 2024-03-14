Hong Kong Market ends lower

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell by 120.45 points, or 0.71%, to 16,961.66. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index sank 25.58 points, or 0.43%, to 5,906.88.

Among blue chips, AIA Group slipped 4% to HK$62.25 after the insurer delivered no surprises in its earnings announcement. Tencent Holdings lost 0.5% to HK$289.20, drug maker Wuxi AppTec slumped 12% to HK$44.95 and smartphone maker Xiaomi slid 1.1% to HK$14.76.

Shares of property sector advanced, led by China Resources Land after the city of Hangzhou, scrapped the restrictions on purchases of lived-in homes and Guangzhou, capital city of Guangdong province announced that it has approved its second whitelist covering 116 property projects.

Hong Kong share market finished in negative territory for a second day, Thursday, 14 March 2024, as caution prevailed ahead of earnings announcements