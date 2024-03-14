Sensex (    %)
                             
Singapore Market ends 0.81% up

Image

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
The Singapore stock market finished session in positive territory on Thursday, 14 March 2024, on the back of strength in local lenders.
At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 25.68 points, or 0.81% to 3,186.40 after trading between 3,162.63 and 3,190.21. Volume of 1.56 billion shares worth S$1.45 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers 286 to 270.
Sembcorp Industries (was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 2.84% to S$5.07. Emperador Inc. was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 6.52% to S$0.43.
Banking stocks ended the day higher. DBS Group Holdings added 2.03% to S$34.62 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was up 0.83% at S$13.34. United Overseas Bank was up 1.22% at S$28.95.
RH Petrogas shares surged 10% following news that its subsidiary, Petrogas had discovered an oil-bearing reservoir at its recently drilled Piarawi-1 exploration well in Southwest Papua, Indonesia.
First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

