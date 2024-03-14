Singapore Market ends 0.81% up

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 25.68 points, or 0.81% to 3,186.40 after trading between 3,162.63 and 3,190.21. Volume of 1.56 billion shares worth S$1.45 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers 286 to 270.

Sembcorp Industries (was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 2.84% to S$5.07. Emperador Inc. was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 6.52% to S$0.43.

Banking stocks ended the day higher. DBS Group Holdings added 2.03% to S$34.62 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was up 0.83% at S$13.34. United Overseas Bank was up 1.22% at S$28.95.

RH Petrogas shares surged 10% following news that its subsidiary, Petrogas had discovered an oil-bearing reservoir at its recently drilled Piarawi-1 exploration well in Southwest Papua, Indonesia.

The Singapore stock market finished session in positive territory on Thursday, 14 March 2024, on the back of strength in local lenders.